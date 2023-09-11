Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Pinche Guero Badass Tacos. I had never heard of the place until my friend said he wanted to go there and man, was I impressed! Great tacos and great customer service. Most unexpected!
Onions to the ape who grunted at me at the gym for picking up his items that should never have been there in the first place. You don’t “save” equipment you are not using by putting your things on it. You really don’t get angry when someone picks up your things because they want to use the machine they have every right to use. Learn some gym etiquette before I report you to management.
Orchids to Big O Tires and especially Jesus for fixing our tire so fast and efficiently. They got us right in and right out. Great job and great customer service.
Orchids to Havasu Regional Medical Center for the great care given to me on the day I had my knee replacement surgery. Everyone from check-in, pre-op, surgery, to recovery, were absolutely the best. Thank you, so much!
Orchids to Oasis Floors. Dave and his crew were outstanding while installing my new carpet. The entire crew was fast and efficient and they did a great job!
Orchids to Havasu Pest Control. They did an outstanding job getting rid of all the mice making their home in the berms around my pool.
Orchids to Arizona Coast Radiology. They were able to get me in right away even though when I walked in, I saw a room full of people waiting. Fortunately, my wait was less than five minutes. Great job!
Orchids to Cha-Bones. We ran into one problem after another getting to our dinner and arrived about a half an hour after our reserved time. We just assumed we would have to wait around for a table to free up, but no! They were able to accommodate us almost right away. Great customer service and a great business.
Orchids to all of the small businesses in this town. All of them work tirelessly to please their customers and I, for one, am most grateful. I love living in a small town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.