Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Dr. Conlon and all the nurses and staff at Cancer Care of Western Arizona, right here in Lake Havasu City. Thank you for my excellent and successful chemo care. I am forever grateful. – Diane
Orchids to Angelique at Wells Fargo for a pleasant experience setting up our new accounts as well as Tania, the manager. Everyone was so kind and professional.
Orchids to Suddenlink for providing Corey and Jessie to analyze and restore my telephone service. They were on time as scheduled, analyzed the problem and took action immediately to solve the problem. Both technicians are a credit and asset to Suddenlink. Tony
Orchids to the young man in front of the UPS store who offered his help, then unloaded, by himself, a 78 pound box tied to a 15 pound hand truck! He saved this old man’s back and maintained my faith in today’s twenty-somethings. I sure wish I got your name.
Orchids to President Biden for visiting Louisiana and giving aid where needed. Onions for not bringing them paper towels to help them out.
Orchids to the Lodge 2399 Elks in town for blessing us with our two favorite drink handlers.
The police officers daughter and Reneck Cowgirl (G & M) are one of our favorite winter vistor activities here in Havasu, with those two girls serving us up the best drinks with a smile and personality!
Onions to the Havasu greed machine that led to the eviction of two senior citizens for paying rent on time for years and maintaining the two properties. The owner evicted them in the name of more money! Pathetic.
Orchids to Doctor Teresa Tibbetts who keeps me alive in spite of myself. ES
Orchids to Chipotle. Great food, great customer service. Buy a meal for the local police, they deserve it.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
