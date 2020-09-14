Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Mason at Chem Dry for doing a exceptional job on cleaning our carpet. Would recommend Chem Dry to anyone. J.O.
Onions to the city administration for paying over $91,000 for that half-baked attempt of a salary study that was submitted. Get real!
Orchids to the two gentlemen from Unisource that stopped on State Route 95 to help the elderly couple who had a flat tire. They pulled over jumped out and went right to work to change the tire for them, and it was 113° out. When we tried to offer them a tip for their help, they refused. These gentlemen were so polite and caring, wish we would have gotten their names. Unisource, you have some very fine people working for you and in today’s “ugly” world right now, we sure could use more people like them. Thank you both so very much, your help was greatly and deeply appreciated! Bless you both!
Onions to the old guy at Maverick today. He left his diesel truck running and fumes were coming my way. I know you can leave a diesel running while fueling, but be considerate of other people. I drove a diesel bus and had to fuel it at a fuel station but didn’t’ leave it running while I was fueling it.
Onions to the private club, votes don’t count, not right.
Onions to the cable company for very poor internet service and high pricing. Why aren’t you doing anything to fix the issues. This has been going on for years. Time to file a claim with the FCC.
Orchids to the gentleman who paid for my purchase at Dollar General! I had forgotten my coin purse at home and he was so kind to pay for my purchase! Kindness is what makes the world!
Onions to Pelosi. I am sorry, you were not set up!
This is your wrong doing!
Do not put this blame on the salon owner as you have done with our president. All of you blame everyone but yourselves for this countries problems. Wake up! You knew what you were doing was wrong and and can not except it.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
