Orchids to Diablo Landscaping. The owner and crew did a fabulous trim and clean up for my overgrown yard! My tree has a new, healthy, look and is ready to live again! Thanks, David. You have earned your wings!
Onions to some of these baristas in the grocery stores. When asked if you would put the new SBUX cup releases out on release date, I found out you put out one weeks prior to andw have nothing to put out on release day!
Orchids to Cindy N. at Safeway’s bakery. She went above and beyond to make a great cake for my son’s 8th birthday! He absolutely loved it and the look on his face was the icing on the cake for me!
We ordered Papa Leones pizza tonight just as Sunday night football started. It arrived quickly and was so incredibly delicious. This place never disappoints! Best pizza in town!
Onions to the email service that can’t fix their program, yet you want us to buy your mobile service.
Onions to people who call a worker rude just because they didn’t get their way. Businesses and clubs have rules that workers must follow, that’s what they are paid to do. Please quit your whining because they won’t break the rules just for you.
Orchids to Freedom Automotive for superior service. Wayne, John, and Pat are the best. They are always willing to go the extra mile for their customers. We are customers for life! Dan and Linda
Orchids to the great places which provide a wonderful experience for Saturday morning breakfast and mimosas. They have great employers and great customers who are friendly, inviting and professional, making your customers feel good. It is a refreshing change from the hum-drum of subpar ratings and dirty old décor. I find it so refreshing. I love it.
Orchids to WACKO, Anderson Toyota, Smiths, Safeway, Bashas’ and About Time for their sponsorship for Rake the Lake cleanup. Also all the brave participants who came out in the heat. Friends of the Bill Williams River and Havasu National Wildlife Refuges thank you.
Orchids to solving the traffic flow mess at the Swanson Drive Starbucks. If you can afford to pay that much for coffee, you certainly can afford a few extra feet to access the new entrance!
