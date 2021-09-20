Onions to our local government if they send water to Queens Creek and other Phoenix area cities. Those areas get three times the rain and they have more reservoirs. Let them use their own (dam) water.
Orchids and much appreciation to Dr. McGuire, Kaylyn Coddington, and Cristina at McGuire Veterinary Services for their comfort and compassion during our sweet cat, Sophie’s, final days. All of you are truly angels.
Onions about the dire water situation in Havasu. The very detailed article missed the number one point in water consumption reduction: Stop issuing new water meters period. How about a moratorium on building? Stop making current residents miserable just for greed.
Onions to the mayor and City Council for the surprise water rate hikes! All residents were supposed to be on the sewer system, but there are many not hooked up and still using septic. Let those residents pay for the years they have not been hooked up to sewer!
Onion to the city building permit office for allowing new permits for pools. Have you not heard there is a water shortage? People with pools drain their pools instead of cleaning them. What a waste of water even if there was not a shortage. Evaporation in pools wastes water.
Onion to people complaining about the increase in water bills. There have been articles in the paper for months about the change. You must get the paper, because you wrote an onion about the issue. Loss of irrigation tax income has caused the increase in cost of water and sewer.
Onions to the homewrecker. Not only did you steal another woman’s man but you broke up a family of five, not including your husband. I hope you wake up every morning and remember who you are. You are a disgrace to this city. Enjoy the relationship and all the lies.
Orchid to the Cool Dudes Air Conditioning and especially Todd. My A/C was inoperable and I got same day service within a couple of hours. They are very professional, friendly and reasonably priced. Will use them again when needed. JF
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
