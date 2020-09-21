Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the palm trees on Avienda De Las Fooothills. This is not Southern California; do you see any palms in the desert? Send the trees back to California.
Orchids to Premier Golf for repairing my golf cart so quickly when it unexpectedly died on me. As always, great service. Thank you. NR
To Stacy at Chase Bank for always being so friendly and recognizing me with my mask on. Have only been to her window several times. Great memory. Great asset to the bank.Peggy
I wanted to thank Joe. He has been picking up my trash for some time. Whatever it is, he has been the greatest. We don’t thank our trashmen for all the hard work they do. So thank you, Joe. Tomahawk Drive.
Orchids to Steve Ames for his letter on Sept. 17 Couldn’t have said it better myself.
Orchids to Jose at the DMV. He was very helpful and knew exactly what to do with my situation. Thank you again!
Orchids to Johnny, Mellisa for your kindness and taking such good care of your customers. Also a big thank you to Eric for always being so helpful and kind. You all care about good customer service. Carole
Onions to the person who gave the person sober for 180 days and asking for money for their child. Orchids to this person’s sobriety. Let this person be sober for 1 year before you make them make commitments.
Onions to the local governmens on mask rules. The rules make as much sense as having a restroom in a swimming pool.
Onions to our State Senator for asserting that the BLM movement (he calls it an organization) is Marxist and seeks to overthrow our government.This kind of unsubstantiated, generalized garbage, spewed without any facts is exactly what is wrong with our country. Grow up, be a statesman. Low class!
Orichids to Jan with Western Alarm for giving exceptional service!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
“…do you see any palms in the desert?” Yes, palm trees, due to their deep root systems are native to every desert region in the world. The date palm is the most useful to people of the Sahara desert. Only one palm tree is native to Arizona—the California fan palm, which grows along the western border of the state near Yuma (in the desert) while many varieties of palms have found themselves right at home throughout Southern Arizona. Palm trees are one of few trees that can grow and thrive in the harsh, dry heat of Arizona’s desert valleys. Want to see millions of palm trees in the desert – just head for the Indio area.
