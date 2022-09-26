Orchids and Onions

Another beautiful day in Havasu...

Orchids to those grocery store workers who have ditched the colored hair. If you’re old enough to get a job and work for a living, you are certainly old enough to foresake the rebellious adolescent look.

Marylou Jones

Onions to the old crone complaining about the colored hair on workers! Lighten up! It's fun and brings smiles to faces! Try smiling next time, it's good for you!

