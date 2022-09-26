Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to those grocery store workers who have ditched the colored hair. If you’re old enough to get a job and work for a living, you are certainly old enough to foresake the rebellious adolescent look.
Thank you for reading!
Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to those grocery store workers who have ditched the colored hair. If you’re old enough to get a job and work for a living, you are certainly old enough to foresake the rebellious adolescent look.
Orchids to Discount Tire. I don’t know what I would do without your free air service for tires. You are a great company to keep us all safe on the road. Thank you!
Onions to high school students who don’t cross the street at the light. They dart out between cars before the remote parking lot. It is the same distance if they cross at the light as darting between cars. Students are going to get hurt. Maybe the high school can require the students to cross at the light.
Onions to the salon that has several used dog potty pads all over the salon. This salon started out clean and beautiful, now it’s an embarrassment!
Orchids to all the volunteers at the club. Bar tenders, waitresses, door greeters, cashiers, kitchen crews, all of whom volunteer hundreds of hours to keep the club going. Without these people, our club would not survive. I don’t care what the big shots who think they own the place say. Thanks again.
Orchids to Innovative Health and Wellness. I had a fantastic massage there by Tiffany and a world class steam. You guys are the best. Thank you!
Onions to the litter in the grocery baskets at the store. Please, people! Take your coupons, lists, used Kleenex, etc. with you when you go. The grocery cart is not your personal trash can.
Orchids to Hospice of Havasu. Your volunteers dedicated so much of their time to helping my mother in her final days. I can’t thank you enough. You all have such huge hearts. I thank you for all that you do from the bottom of mine.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
An unsolicited solicitation package from Boys Town arrived by mail the other day, …
The local Lake Havasu City furniture store, Michael Alan Furniture and Design, is …
(1) comment
Onions to the old crone complaining about the colored hair on workers! Lighten up! It's fun and brings smiles to faces! Try smiling next time, it's good for you!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.