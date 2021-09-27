Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to all the businesses that provided raffle prizes for the K12 Foundation Teacher Appreciation. We thank you for your generous donations in spoiling our teachers. You are awesome!
Onions to Lil Red Ly’in Hood for telling continuous lies, fabricating stories and twisting the truth.
Onions to Mohave County for having the worst vaccination percentage in the state. It is certainly nothing to be proud of. It’s hard to blame politics because many people from both parties are vaccinated. Perhaps it has something to do with the number of radicals in this area.
Orchids to Havasu Community Health Foundation for hosting the suicide prevention walk. Onions to the local center for having zero representation there. You are supposed to be providing mental health services for Veterans but are never out in the community. Who is running things over there?
Orchids to the LHUSD lunch program for serving free meals to all students. Meals meet specific nutritional guidelines and include fresh fruit and vegetables. You are working through supply chain issues and labor shortages to help kids. Bravo.
Onions to the letter about school bullying. Parents are kid’s first teachers. Nobody needs to look further than home or in public meetings. Children reflect what is happening in the community. We all need to do better.
Onions to the Air Conditioning company that left us waiting all day and then told us to call another company. Orchids to Fayette air conditioning for coming to our rescue in 20 minutes and giving us a portable to use until they got the parts to fix our unit.
Onions to the fellers who just painted the fence Barbie pink with rainbow graphics. It is just a tad out place. I let the hot tub incident go and am trying my hardest while you build back better because of diversity, but I also love a harmonious neighborhood thanks.
