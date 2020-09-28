Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the city for allowing a burger place’s drive-through traffic to back out into the street and block traffic. Why would you let the drive-through entrance be on the street when a very large parking lot was available to limit overflow onto the streets?
Orchids to Havasu Dentistry, for multitasking and the wonderful Dr. Kurtz for providing a comfortable experience for dental appointments. Never fear going to the dentists again. Give them a try. JLP.
Onions to all of the illiterate Californians who have invaded our city. I assume they are illiterate because they don’t seem to be able to read speed limit signs or simple words like stop.
Orchids to the mail store and Hallmark. It’s always a pleaser to conduct business there. The customer service is always outstanding. The owners couldn’t be more gracious and friendly.
Orchids to Carol Marshall Salon closing after 27 years of providing excellent service to the community of Havasu. You will be truly missed.
Orchids to Christopher Gallaga’s letter in Tuesday’s issue regarding public prayer. The Matthew 6:5 quote accurately explains why it’s not a good practice.
Orchids to the More M.D. The staff there are wonderful! They’re all friendly, caring and they take care of business in a timely manner. Thank you!
Orchids to Tonya in the produce department at Bashes. She went out of her way to get my mom spinach. The truck just came in and it wasn’t unloaded yet. Great customer service!
Orchids to Randy at Havasu Muffler on Acoma by MCC. You have the cleanest and most professional business in town. Made an appointment for my classic Pontiac and they took care of my issues in the most efficient, satisfying manner. Your team is the best! I will return.
Orchids to Michelle at #1 Nails, best nails ever. Thanks so much.
Orchids to the Payson at Staples for helping me get my extended warranty and giving me knowledge on my computer. He was very polite and knowledgeable which created a great shopping experience. Great job!
Orchids to everyone who picks up after themselves. Though they are few, they are still appreciated.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
