Orchids to storage units.better than all these housing developments bring more permanent traffic and suck up more water. Storage units look very nice and have no permanent residents and use little water
Orchids to all of the classy places this town has for food, fun and atmosphere. We just love to explore all of the eateries around town and all are very nice. There are exceptions and looking for the health department rating is worth it.
Onions to blocking access into Starbucks off of Swanson Drive. The traffic is congested now on Lake Havasu Boulevard causing illegal left turns because there is only one exit out of the Starbucks parking lot. Folks who complained before about the alley backup have even more traffic now.
Onions for raising the water/sewer rates while certain areas of the city are not paying any sewer rates. I pay school tax and have never had any kids attend the Lake Havasu City school system. City expenses should be paid by all city citizens whether they use them or not.
Orchids to Coast2Coast pool service. I have to give it to them again. After the huge wind storm, they did a beautiful job cleaning out my pool, and they did it so fast! Great people, great job!
Orchids to Lakeside Physical Therapy for the work they do to help patients get back to their healthy selves. Thanks to the physical therapists and their assistants for all of their help. A big thank you to the office staff.
Orchids to the lady in the green sun dress who found my keys in the isle of Albertsons where I had absent mindedly set them down. Still have no memory of doing that, but I just love you to death for turning them into the customer service department as soon as you found them.
Orchids to Dos Amigos Tacos in the Smith’s Center. The best street tacos yet!
