Onions to our local “Conservative”, very fragile snowflakes over the word comrades. To say you’re narrow minded is an understatement. You get your knickers in a twist over the libs “canceling”, and here you are doing the same. You act cloistered and parochial. There’s the reason Lake Havasu City is laughed at.
Onions to parents who bring little children into restaurant-bars and let them scream and carry on. I believe the person in charge should be allowed to ask them to leave until the child has settled down.
Onions to us righties. I thought just the lefties were overly “woke”, but here we are getting triggered and having a panic attack over “Comrades”. We are showing ourselves to be small-minded and uneducated. Let’s grow up, show some class, or at least go get some education. How embarrassing.
Onions to the boorish group of “dinosaurs” sitting around each morning yakking about your fossil fueled vehicles. I’ve sat close by enough times to know that’s all you talk about. EV is here baby, so get used to it. Also, quit taking all the bear claws!
Onions to the City Council member who finds a name offensive. You’ve done nothing to protect the health, quality of life, or property values of those who elected you, so you invent a problem to cover up the fact that you haven’t solved any problems. Now that is offensive.
Onions to those of you who were happy they voted Trump out of office. How do you feel the country is doing now? Not well by any yardstick!
Onions to the local store for not responding to a service issue with a very expensive oak TV cabinet purchased in May. We did business with them because we had heard they were a reputable company. Very disappointing.
Orchids to all of the fabulous Ace Hardware customers that rounded-up for us. All the money stays in town training youth in safe boating and citizenship. Many thanks to all, Lake Havasu Sea Scouts.
