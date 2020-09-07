Another beautiful day in Havasu....
Onions to once again hijacking a national holiday for political gains. Federal holidays are for all to enjoy, not just one political party. Most people would prefer the natural beauty of our community rather than looking at your political signs.
Onions to the license and registration department in Arizona. You are ridiculous. It was so much easier to walk in. Your Microsoft facial recognition software blows.
Orchids to American Air for coming out in this dreadful heat to fix the problem with my air conditioner.
Orchids to Dennis of the now closed Havasu Fitness. You were the shining star. Your knowledge, wit and humor kept us coming back. One of your deadpan remarks still has us laughing. Thanks for the years.
Onions to the mask mandate by our mayor that has no teeth to it. Barber shops and beauty parlors have no one wearing masks and grocery stores allow customers in without masks. The honor system is not working.
Orchids to Walmart for enforcing the mask mandate. I wear a mask as a courtesy to others so why can’t they return the same to me?
Orchids to the Lake Havasu City Police Department for their quick response to our family crisis on Tuesday. Everyone from the dispatcher to the two officers who came to the house so quickly.
Please remember heat is not something to play with. A car with no air conditioner and no ability to open windows is not a good choice.
Onions to our city. Apparently they have their heads in the sand when it comes to Suddenlink and their service. For the prices we pay for TV and Internet, 20 minute hold times for service calls should be unacceptable.
