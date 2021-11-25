Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the onion about the person telling bike riders to go get their exercise in the gym. We deserve the fresh air and the beautiful scenery and being able to bike this beautiful town. Maybe you should learn to drive better and quit trying to take our rights away.
Onions to the onion on building 300 to 450 houses on the north side. They are trying to help out by putting in affordable housing for the people who live and maintain this town. You want to complain about housing? Complain about the larger housing developments.
Onions to all the retail stores with “fake” hand sanitizing stations. Yes, they are fake when you don’t keep them filled with hand sanitizer. Get a clue. Did someone secretly eradicate covid?
Orchids to Dr. Ash and Serenity Dental! My bride broke a tooth and called for help. Dr. Ash, who has been our dentist most of the nine years in Havasu, called her and fixed her tooth late in the day. What a superb friend and dentist!
Orchids to the Lake Havasu High School band, colorguard, etc. members who orderly complied with the unreasonable hostess, who kept switching their seating, at the local restaurant.
Onions for the careening driver! You need to stay home, cut up your drivers license and be thankful that you haven’t careened into bicyclists, what a moron!
Orchids to Brandy S. at Main Street Salon. Thanks so much for the perfect cut/color. Love it all, G.
Orchids and a huge thank you to John at Hav-A-Tech on Kiowa Ave. An awesome and knowledgeable technician, he fixed my computer and internet connection in record time. Competent and superb service! Lake Havasu is lucky to have such a wonderful business in their community. Yooper Jo
Onions to the condition of State Route 95 regarding trash. Looks like most of the trash didn’t make it to the dump. Ugh!
Onions to the individual who found my wooden cane that I left at the prescription counter at CVS. Instead of doing the “right thing” and turning it in you kept it. In my family for over 70 years. Karma!
Orchids to Carlos at Steve’s Towing, for his prompt, honest and professional help when I needed road service. JS
Onions to the complaints of bike riders at Rotary Park. Most ring their bells; I also play music so you can hear me coming. Most walkers walk several abreast hogging the whole sidewalk either talking or wearing their ear buds so they can’t hear anything coming. Bikes have rights too.
Onions to the City Council. Why did you agree to 450 units of cheap housing? That is something that will affect our wonderful city terribly. It will be regretted! How could you do such a thing! I am sad.
Orchids to Leann at Pleasant Valley Dental for being so sweet setting up an appointment for my husband to see Dr. Lavene for some pain with his root canal, and for Dr. Lavene’s office for seeing him so quickly. Great service, thank you all Happy Holidays.
Orchids to Kyle of Lake Havasu Christmas Lights. Kyle responded within an hour of my message to him. He offers Christmas light services. He will hang your lights or he also offers the option of supplying lights. I used Kyle’s lights and highly recommend this local service.
Orchids to Travis and Josh at Esmay Electric for a great install of our new solar system. MC.
Orchids to Beth at Lowe’s Hardware, in the electrical department, for her great customer service.
Onions to customers who accuse staff of being rude when they were polite. The customer was the rude one. In this instance, the customer is not always right!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
