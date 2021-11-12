Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the 150 or more side by side vehicles that roared through Crystal Beach Saturday. Most of them missed the Peace Trail and dusted our frontage road Reef. Peace trail should be moved back by the county maintenance yard.
Huge orchids to Gordie Croteau of Arizona Pool Care. We have had issues with our pool for two years. He came out the next day on time. He was knowledgeable and professional and fixed our issues right away. I highly recommend him and wish I had found him sooner.
Orchids to the secretive and clever artist for leaving us painted Thanksgiving turkey rocks and a “Love Vets” rock on North Palo Verde Boulevard by our mail box. You are so kind and thoughtful. Thank you.
Onions to the bartender who thinks turning in other bar staff because she thinks they are over-pouring is really not part of our club. I guess that’s how they roll from California. Not cool!
Orchids to Victor and Taschia of Kitchen Tune-up. Not just a tune up but a total transformation in just three days. From blah to wow. Love my “new” kitchen. And, to my hubby, best Christmas gift ever. Linda.
Orchids to whomever “ducked” my Jeep Wrangler at Food City. Made my day! The little rubber ducky is so cute. I had never heard of “Duck Duck Jeep” but I will pay it forward. Red Jeep.
Orchids to the very nice butcher at Bashas’. He helped this senior citizen find the boneless turkey breasts that I was looking for even though I didn’t have the faintest idea where to look. This was on Monday Nov. 8th. Bashas’ has a gem in you, Sir.
Orchids to the gentlemen who gave us the cinch straps on the poker run Saturday. You saved our day! Sorry we missed you at the Bunker Bar, we still owe you that drink! Thank you!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(5) comments
"Onions to the bartender who thinks turning in other bar staff because she thinks they are over-pouring is really not part of our club. I guess that’s how they roll from California. Not cool!" California again. You hicks just don't quit, do you? It would serve you right if all the consumers from California just pulled up stakes and left you to hunting jackrabbits for a living.
...
"our club"
This puzzles me. I've read references to this 'club' in other posts here at Orchids & Onions and haven't yet been able to determine what club is being referred. I realize if I were a member of this 'club' I would know. Oooh. But, they sure sound like a bunch of haters who bond by bitching. An unpleasant image, for sure, perched on a bar stool clutching a well drink (gin and tonic) in one hand and a cigarette in the other waiting to pounce on any prey they deem subject to their criticism. TOXIC! As expressions go . . .'Get-a-life' would my suggestion.
-RobertsonO
...
Another way of looking at it is that more than one club is involved. You're right though. Unless we're a member of the particular club we're not going to know which one is the subject of the onion. I know the paper isn't going to print the name of an onion subject but it would sure be interesting to know. Sometimes the onion writer comes up with a creative way of letting us know who the subject is without actually naming it. Wish they'd do that regarding these clubs.
When can you move????? Since you assume we're all a bunch of jack rabbit hunting losers, why are you here to begin with? I'm confused, Havasu has turned into Orange County East, yet you won't own it. Not to worry I'll be leaving it to you prune pickers soon, and heading to a state that holds their own, and doesn't need the support of the west coasters to live!
Me too, but I don't know where. How about you?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.