Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchid to whoever put the beautiful painted stone by a tree in the ER parking lot. “Smile More” - what a novel idea. Guess it pays to mind your own business, walk with your nose between your toes. You never know what you’ll find!
Onions to the sales guy who tried to tell me he couldn’t sell me a Polaris RZR unless I bought two accessories with it per Polaris. Your loss, bought it elsewhere.
Orchids to Oro Grande Elementary School, the front office ladies were so nice.
Onions to the unusual amount of trash on the North Side highway. In the median and on the road. Very dangerous. Isn’t Highway Patrol supposed to alert ADOT about debris on the highway?
Orchids to Joe and Louise at Alignment Doctor for the excellent repairs to my classic car. Rare to find such attention to detail and old school service at fair prices!
Onions to the next 4 years of “The Dark Winter”. Goodbye Optimism. Hello Pessimism.
Onions to the local restaurant in town with high prices and stale food. Not good and won’t be back!
Orchids to our drivers who know and accept that speed limit means safe maximum speed in all lanes.
Orchids to Ray the cashier at Safeway for always having such a nice attitude and always working so hard to get everyone checked out quickly. Thank you, Ray. We appreciate you!
Onions, I guess you spent too much on your wedding to tip me properly. You showed up late, ran a $180 tab and left a pile of ten ones on the table. You prayed before your meal. Well I pray you learn to take care of service staff better.
Orchids to the city for putting up Christmas decorations.
Onions to the market on Acoma. No masked kids running and touching everything and the parents are not wearing a mask. Make it mandatory and post that a mask is required. Not going back.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
