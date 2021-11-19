Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Travis at Lake Havasu Family Eye Center for choosing an awesome new frame for me after cataract surgery glasses. The frame fits perfectly, my prescription works perfectly. I am very happy with my new glasses. Excellent service as usual. Thanks, Deb.
Orchids to Riverbound storage and RV Park for a great car show. The staff and volunteers were also terrific. Much appreciated.
Orchids and thank you to J D’Uva Plumbing and the very competent and extremely courteous technician (unfortunately we don’t remember his name) sent to resolve our hot water tank and leaking faucet issues. Great same day service!
Orchids to the staff at Herb’s Herbs. I find them very knowledgeable and helpful. When they are out of a particular product, they are always more than willing to order it early for you or order extra for you. It makes it a pleasure to go in.
Onions to all of the bicyclists in town. I appreciate your need for sport and exercise, but get it at the gym. I have nearly careened into more than a few driving around town.
Orchids to the staff at Sunrise Pharmacy for their excellent service. They are very professional and courteous.
Orchids to Car club One Summer Night Cruisers for helping to promote proceeds to Doctors Without Borders by purchasing the book “A Chicago Story” by Joe Zoup.
Orchids to all of the wonderful people in this community. I came here 37 years ago and I have never regretted. Lake Havasu City just keeps getting better and better.
Orchids to my neighbor for baking pumpkin bread for us. Your homemade breads was very delicious and a big hit! I want your recipe, please!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
