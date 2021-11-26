Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the individual who found and returned my phone/wallet at Safeway. Your honesty reflects on the community as a whole and is much appreciated. Thank you!
Orchids to Lake Havasu Eye Care. They are the most professional and caring young ladies ever. I had an appointment and coming out of an office I fell they all tried to catch me and stopped me from having a bad fall. They are the best, glad I go there.
Onions to the big green box. Once again we arrive to our so called fraternal brothers and sisters only to have my wife treated rudely. Sorry, we don’t get your weekend hierarchy. What could she have possibly done? The powers to be should make hospitality training mandatory. It was very uncomfortable.
Onions to people who tailgate with their high beams on. If you have motorized side view mirrors, turn them out until their lights shine back into their windshield. Works almost every time.
Onions to the water shortage being over. Looks like no one needs to heed the calls to conserve water in light of all the house building going on in Lake Havasu City. Why worry? Neither the city planning commission nor the City Council seem very worried.
Onions to the ministers who preach to their congregation that they should buy tents and sleeping bags so that homeless people can be more comfortable. That is enabling behavior and the most un-Christian thing to do. Try giving them jobs or turning them over to mental health agencies.
Orchids to Brian for my beautiful flowers and making my birthday so special. Love you!
Orchids to the driver of the white car who paid for my coffee. Thank you!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
