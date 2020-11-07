Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to my new baby niece! Your auntie and uncle are so excited to meet you soon.
Orchids to all of the volunteers who offer their time to count ballots. You are not unseen, and your work is vital to our nation’s future.
Orchids to the staff at Ace Hardware on the south side. You’re always so friendly and helpful, and the cute cat is a bonus during our visits.
Onions to my college roommate, who didn’t fill out her ballot because she “couldn’t decide who to vote for.” Women had to fight for the right to vote — don’t waste it and do your research.
Onions to election stress. Don’t forget to take the time to unplug for the sake of your mental health!
Onions to gnats and fruit flies. You disgust me and everyone around you. Please go away.
Orchids to the Lake Havasu Ballet for their event under the London Bridge this week! Such a relaxing and pleasant break from the world.
Orchids to my boss for being a great leader and mentor. Our team looks up to you, and we can always count on you to steer us in the right direction.
Onions to aggressive road ragers. I hope putting other people’s lives at risk makes you feel better about your temporary annoyances.
Orchids to Hilltop Church for putting on a great Halloween celebration. Everyone was welcoming and the kids had a great time.
Orchids to everyone who took the time to fill out their ballot and exercise their right to vote.
Orchids to Affordable Landscaping. Great job trimming my neglected trees. Glenn sure knows how to read a tree. Wonderful job of clean-up. The Gumdrop Kid.
Orchids to getting a negative on my covid test!
Onions to the big store already running out of paper towels. Are we really having to deal with this again?
