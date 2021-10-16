Another beautiful day in Havasu..
Onions to the car wash for having cars wait on a heavily trafficked street to get into the car wash. Very unsafe, just waiting for an accident to happen.
Orchids to Heather at Verizon on Swanson. She pleasantly and easily fixed a billing issue in just a few minutes.
Orchids to Logan at Shoreline Plumbing. He fixed our water stoppage and answered other questions we had. He was fast, courteous and very polite. My wife and I highly recommend Shoreline Plumbing.
Onions to city planning. No three story storage units, but a three-plus story monstrosity of a home on Palmer. What happened? Ridiculous.
Orchids to Zoey, a writer on the high school paper. Your article on a divided nation was spot on. It’s good to see someone your age recognizing the state our country is in and the need to come together as one.
Orchids to A&E Flooring and Construction, especially Tony, Dennis, Jeremy, Milo and others who completed a special project very efficiently and quickly for my husband and me. J&J.
Orchids and a heartfelt thank you to the EMTs, Animal Control, neighbor and lady in the white car who stopped to help when my dogs and I were attacked by a mastiff running loose on Eldorado Drive last Sunday. Also, a special thank you to the very generous Vietnam veteran who paid for my groceries at Bashas’ last Friday. You all made this senior citizen very happy and grateful and I will pay the kindnesses forward.
Orchids to the management at Walgreens. You excel at hiring the best. Leann, George and so many others. You should be proud. Ranger Terry.
Orchids to the character assassination remarks. It is so true but if you only have gossip and hearsay, never slander a person because it will surely lead to wrongful assassination of one’s character and it leaves the door open for civil litigation. Best cease and desist on second hand information. Bubba.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
