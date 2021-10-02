Another beautiful day in Havasu..
Onions to the post office. On Sept. 24th, the wrong mail was delivered to me. I live on Avocado. The mail in my box was for Talisman. This happens all the time. Where is my mail? I delivered to the right address, he said, but he has the same problem!
Orchids to the gentleman who paid for my lunch at the Red Onion. The waitress said you are a local who owns a bar “up the street.” You know who you are. Many thanks, and I will pay it forward. --zg
Orchids to the local cinemas. My wife and I went to the cinema on the north end of town yesterday. Folks there were very friendly and cordial. There were seven of us to see the movie. If you like the big screen and their popcorn - We all need to support our local cinemas otherwise they might dry up and whither away.
Onions to the lab that has one toilet that doesn’t flush. I informed two lab techs and they said it’s the only one they have. Disgusting. Also, six chairs for 30 people? What’s wrong with them?
Orchids to laughing so hard you can’t catch your breath. Onions to Covid. It’s not a joke!
Onions to all those who are moving to Arizona from California, then registering and voting Democrat. Shame on you! Please stay over there and leave us free in Arizona. Disgusted.
Orchids to Dr. Tilgner and staff, and to La Paz Regional Hospital in Parker for the wonderful care during my surgery. Thanks to the surgical nurses for the great treatment. Special shout out to Dana and Bethany! Gary
Orchids to Our Friends group, The wildlife refuge people, Anderson Toyota, Jimmy Johns, About Time, and all the volunteers who came out for the National Public Lands Day and helped clean up the river along the shore from Castle Rock to Mesquite Bays. Thank you!
Orchids to the population of our great city. From our great police, first responders, and fire department, to the younger and older population who treat each other with respect and kindness all the time. I love this city.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.