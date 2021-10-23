Another beautiful day in Havasu..
Orchids to the Verizon and Victra Team at the Kiowa Store. They are always helpful and courteous.
Orchids to Barnet-Dulaney-Perkins Eye Center. I had my yearly check-up after my cateract surgeries in 2019 and got an A-plus! They are a great team.
Orchids to Vanity Studio and Jordan. I so needed a pedicure and she was awesome. Very profession and thorough! I give her a ten-plus!
Orchids to Food City. The best apple fritters and baked and fried chicken in town.
Orchids to the maintenance staff at Bridgewater Links for their efforts on the over seeding. Imagine how nice it will look after several hundred cars and several thousand people spend the weekend there before reopening for the golfers.
Onions to those people saying that our president is too old. As a senior, I resent that. Just recently, 90-year-old William Shatner piloted a rocket into space and successfully landed it at Cape Canaveral. I believe he should now run for president. I would vote for him.
Onions to “Snowbird” season, evidenced by long waits at the doctors and vision centers, terrible drivers, eternal pharmacy lines, and high “Sweet ‘N Low” thefts.
Orchids and Onions to the restaurant that is going to allow candidates running for Arizona Governor to “speak their truths”. Orchids if this actually happens. Onions if it turns into another event to continue spreading all the lies!
Orchids to Joe and Louise at the Alignment Shop for the donations to Women of the Moose so that foster care kids can have a Christmas.
Onions to the onion giver who just arrived in Havasu and complained about the drivers here. Let me say, “you can always turn around.”
Onions to dog owners who let their dogs continually bark. Nobody in the neighborhood can enjoy being outside.
