Another beautiful day in Havasu..
Orchids to the amazing folks at ARQ Surveying exemplify honesty, integrity and generosity! Thank you so much for being the best! We are truly grateful!
Orchids to our contractor who showed up, had trucks with their name on it, and employees who were courteous and respectful. What a change from our first attempt at getting a job done, plus it was more affordable and guaranteed. So remember to ask for licenses, insurance, and referrals.
Orchids to the Trump flags. After nine months living with a joke in the white house, Trump is looking pretty darn good. The left should be shaking in their boots. Ranger Terry.
Onions to the recent karaoke contest. Funny how the three winners were all friends with all three judges. And, one of the winners is a semi - professional singer.
Why was he allowed to compete with amateurs?
Just another example of how contests in this city are a joke. Once again, the really gifted singers who should have won, lost out!
Onions to my new and improved utility bill, 30% increase. Thanks a lot. I don’t get 30% pay raises.
Onions to the birthday person complaining about not getting gifts from some guests. So glad the adult friends who invite me to their parties do not expect gifts. You say it isn’t about the gift but if it wasn’t you wouldn’t care. Grow up.
Onions to the store that made staff wear masks constantly and now they open a salad bar. The food is easily breathed, sneezed, and coughed on as there is no plexiglass stopping it. The utensils are shared by everyone. Seems odd during a pandemic, eh?
Onions to the mayor and half of the city council for making a hasty decision on the sewer and water rate increase. Clearly, more discussion was wanted and needed to get it right.
Onions to all the Biden flags in town. They are a disgrace to our country and look horrible!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
