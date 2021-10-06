Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to our street maintenance boss. He should get out from behind his desk, take a ride around town, and take a look at the condition of our streets. On the corner of Acoma and Smoketree, the repairs that were done are now sinking into a big hole, as well as on Smoketree in front of a physician’s office. The lower end of Swanson is a total mess.
Orchids to the three ladies I met at Smith’s. We exchanged greetings and they wanted to take a photo with me which was very flattering. It made my day. Ranger Terry.
Orchids to us for being so wonderful. No crazy art staring at people, and a clean and kept-up home. A yard, unlike the hoarders with no junk, our maintenance is done for weeds, unlike the rotting pool and deck and pesky critters living in the hoarder’s mess.
Orchids to Done Right Auto. I love driving our Jeep again. It just didn’t feel safe to drive. Chet understood my concerns and made it right. This gal is looking forward to enjoying this season of jeeping. Thanks. Chet.
Orchids to the sax man under the bridge Friday evening. Great to hear him play while we had dinner.
Onions to the condo community for an ugly paint job! Very boring and unattractive. It needs some color.
Onions to the daily stool sitters who know not of who they judge or have unfounded opinions of other humans. You are fueled by character assassins with nothing but false statements. Until your own life is in order, stay silent when trying to ruin others lives with lies.
Orchids to Jeff at Frontier for locating and repairing the cause of us having no Wi-Fi for three days. We had to read books! So, thank you for all of your help! Much appreciated. Viejo Ln.
Onions to not using all the excess money the city got to bury our unsightly wires. Imagine how much more our property values will increase with clear views of the lake!
