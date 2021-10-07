Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to J D’Uva Plumbing. Havasu is lucky to have such a fine company in our town. Robert found our leak after another plumber denied our claim saying the leak was under the slab. Robert found the leak in a closet wall. Great work and very reasonable. Thanks
Orchids to Albertsons. I called and had Ted in the meat department make up some bacon wrapped scallops. It was a last minute order. So good on a BBQ.Thank you Ted, good job!
Onions to the person thinking America is heading in the right direction with Mr. Potato head in charge.
Orchids to Lake Havasu Animal Hospital. The compassion you showed when we had to put our pet down was deeply appreciated. Thank you. MJ, you’re the best.
Orchids to winter visitors returning to roost. Remember, full-timers are slower than summer visitors. They get confused easier and have not mastered senior driving in Havasu. Groceries may be short on supply and the self check-out may make them melt down. Be nice and help them if possible.
Orchids to Feelin’ Good Fitness and the awesome coaches there for getting these two lovely ladies bikini ready to hit the beach on vacation! You guys are awesome!
Onions to the real estate agents making insanely large amounts of money and then being rude and horrible tippers while out dining. It’s a small town, we know who you are. We’ll never refer you or use you and word travels fast among all us restaurants.
Orchids to South Side Signs for the awesome job they did on my 1960 bash invites. Very creative, I would have never thought of that on my best day. Thanks!
Onions to the Green New Deal. I had covid and lost my sense of smell. I tried to save the Earth by bathing less and washing clothes less often, but I lost friends anyway. Earth is now doomed. Chopstix
Onions about the dire water situation in Havasu. The very detailed article missed the number one point in water consumption reduction. Stop issuing new water meters. Period. How about a moratorium on building. Stop making current residents miserable just for greed.
Orchids and much appreciation to Dr. McGuire, Kaylyn Coddington, and Cristina at McGuire Veterinary Services for their comfort and compassion during our sweet cat, Sophie’s, final days. All of you are truly angels.
Orchids to Janice at Janice’s Beauty Salon. I’m so happy with my hair dresser, you are always there for me. You are a very caring person. My perm is great. Thank you.
Onions to the local city market. It look’s like the city dump. I’m surprised the city would let them operate like that. What an eye sore.
Onions to me for noticing the first bicyclist but not the second. I am sorry for giving you such a scare.
Orchids to Mary Burk for making a blanket out of Louie King’s clothing for his wife, Vickie. We are all super excited to see it. We are so blessed to have such a kind and generous person in our lives! Thank you, Mary!
Orchids to Havasu Hardware and staff. Always helpful and great customer service.
Orchids to Lakeside Orthopedics and staff. Extra Orchids to Dr. Steven Anderson and Chase. Always on time, informative and kind. My knees love you too.
Orchids to those who sit atop a bar stool 365 days a year fixing the worlds problems. They seem to know everything from calculus to botany to when the next solar eclipse is happening. Thank you for saving the world and contributing to our city.
Onions to the onion about a homeless shelter. We pay far too much in taxes for a multitude of social programs that help people who truly want help. These people don’t want help. Building shelters is hardly the answer.
Orchids to Best Hardware. Always great customer service. Keep up the good work!
