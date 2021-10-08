Another beautiful day in Havasu..
Orchids and a big thank you to Kyle! You did a great job checking the air in my tires. Discount Tires has a wonderful service of checking air in tires which goes a long way to keeping people safe on the streets. Great job Discount Tires, great job Tyler. Thank you!
Onions to all of the empty shelves at the local grocery store. What is going on? Some call it supply chain issues but we didn’t have this problem until umpteen people decided to phone in their groceries leaving huge bins to block isles and devastate shelf items.
Orchids to Maverick gas station. Great customer service. Their propane supply is always dependable.
Orchids to Anytime Fitness. Great gym, great folks. I always have a good workout among good people. Good security too.
Onions to all the onions about the flags flying in town. It’s called freedom of expression and it’s not subject to your approval. If you don’t like it, you are welcome to leave.
Orchids to the flat tax rate on income tax for all Arizonians. Great idea and too long in coming. I hope it gets implemented soonest.
Onions to the onion about rich real estate agents not tipping. Why do you feel a tip is owed and not earned? Maybe you’re just a crappy server.
Orchids to the new abortion law passed in Texas. When are we going to pass the same here in Arizona to show that we respect all life?
Onions to the onion about vulgar flags flying in town. Nothing can be as vulgar as what Joe and Kamala are doing to this country.
Onions to the optical business in town who, upon check-in, asked me what pronoun I favored. It’s scary seeing an optician who doesn’t know there are only two genders. I will probably go elsewhere for my eye care from now on.
Onions to the people who straddle both lanes to make a turn. Your car only needs to be in the turn lane. Go back to driver’s school!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
