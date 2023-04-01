Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Josh,our windshield installer, for Safelite Auto Glass. Not only great service, but he called to let us know he was on his way and when the job was complete, he had cleaned everything up. He was also ery knowledgeable! Safelite is lucky to have him.
Onions to those who allow short term rentals to exist with virtually unenforceable guidelines. I hope the absentee owners from a state westward are sleeping rich, fat and happy while responsible homeowners suffer! So long, Havasu.
Orchids to Affordable Landscaping. They called back, gave me an estimate and did the job when they said they would. It exceeded my expectations. I am very happy with the result and the reasonable price. Brigitte
Orchids to Dr. Stagner for explaining my eye procedure in a very kind and calming way since I have never had it before. Both Dr. Stagner and his assistant did an excellent job. Thank you for taking the time and explaining things in such a through way. You are appreciated.
Onions to the local gym. The music is much too loud so very early in the morning, equipment needs to be replaced or repaired in a timely manner, and the water faucet filter needs to be changed. What happened to you? You used to be better than this.
Orchids to Eddie and Tina from Creative Exterior Design and Tim from JT Welding for doing such a fabulous job on our pool and fence. Your attention to detail and workmanship is second to none. You’re the best!
Onions to the fishermen parked at the 10 minute parking only at the Havasu Landing ferry parking lot all day. That area is used to drop off and pick up ferry riders. Also, what makes you special to take up most of the sidewalk?
