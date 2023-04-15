Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the Lake Havasu Police Department. They keep arresting the drunks in our town but the jails keep letting them go. .Please keep the drunks in jail.
Orchids to Craig Plumbing and Jason for installing a new water heater on an early Saturday morning in an hour and a half. Great job! A reminder that our water heaters don’t last more than 6-9 years with our water here.
Orchids to Gear it Up. I had an issue with a tire mounting and they went above and beyond to rectify the problem. I would highly recommend them and will be using them again.
Orchids to Matt and the staff at the Lake Havasu Golf Club for hosting our annual dinner. The setting, food and service was excellent. Everyone commented on the fun evening we enjoyed.
Onions to businesses that sell you trailers that are not roadworthy despite their assurances that they are.
Orchids to Lake Havasu Electric Company. We had an issue with our garage electricity. Apparently, it was the transformer outside our house. They arrived within 30 minutes of our call. We found them to be very efficient, quick and courteous.
Onions to the local gym that feels its OK to blast music as loud as possible at 4 a.m. Check your demographics, we prefer to hear ourselves think, not be blasted out of the building! Turn it down please.
Orchids to A2Z Recycling! Best prices in town.
Onions to the driver from Idaho going 30 mph on Palo Verde Boulevard. When you aren’t near a school, it’s 35 mph! No one in front of you, loads of cars behind you but you don’t care. Most will at least pull over if they won’t go the minimum speed limit.
