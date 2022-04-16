Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to some Lake Havasu City drivers who have taught me how to drive. Thirty fivemiles per hour means 45. Forty five means 55, etc., and your tail-gaiting me means I should be going even faster, so that you won’t be late. Thank you. Amazing that I have been driving safely for 60 years in my ignorance.
Onions to the onion given about the girl’s softball coaches. They explained their mission is to instill in the team self-discipline, team spirit and knowledge of the game. They are not “mean girls” for being strict coaches who understand middle school drama.
Orchids to the Havasu Regional Medical Center Auxiliary for endless volunteer hours aiding staff, patients and visitors; quarterly coordination and staffing of blood drives; continuous efforts raising money for local charities and medical scholarships; and so much more. Thank you for all you do. You are truly amazing.
Orchids to not having a cover over the traffic signal on 95 that has remained on green for years!
Orchids to Kristy and Chris at Lowe’s customer service desk for helping set up my husband’s veteran discount. You ladies were awesome!
Orchids to Sherry at Havasu Superior Storage for your very friendly and efficient help and for your perseverance in finding me the proper storage unit for my motorhome. Thank you Sherry for all your help. Tom.
Orchids to Vilma Urbina of Gems Assisted Living for all she did to organize all the businesses that donated fruit, water and snacks for the Havasu Half 2022! You are amazing! Thank you!
Orchids to the owners of Amici Pools for cleaning my 10 year old pool back to new. Thank you!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
