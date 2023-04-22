Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to a real anomaly in Lake Havasu City, old fashioned customer service! Lakeside Speed and Shine created a show quality restoration on our 1955 Nomad, exactly as they promised and finished it when they promised. WOW! Jim and Carol Totcke
Orchids to Michelle at Verizon for recovering my contacts for me. She was very patient with this old woman and was very pleasant about it. Great customer service! Thank you very much!
Orchids to Jessica and Karol at Smith’s pharmacy. You are always so pleasant and helpful. I know everyone is but I deal mostly with you two. Thank you for your patience when we have any issues!
Orchids to all in Lake Havasu City who welcome winter visitors. Thank you for not slamming us just for being here. Sounds like many people leave this city in the summer to go elsewhere (not Californians) I wonder how they are treated!
Orchids to all who make the community concerts and events at the high school happen. Such a pleasure to watch and listen. Lots of entertainment for a very reasonable cost, and the variety is so enjoyable.
Orchids to Tad Entertainment group for having so many awesome tribute concerts this year. They were all awesome. Every one of the ten I attended were very, very enjoyable. Also, Orchids to the Aquatic Center staff for setting up for all of those concerts! Great work.
Orchids to the crew at the Columbian Hall on Wednesdays and Mondays for being there to provide a lot of old ladies {not really} with the hopes and dreams of winning a pot. Denise, Kevin, Bill, Daniel, Bill and the rest, thank you! I will miss you all.
Orchids to the girls in charge of Bunco at the Lake Havasu Senior Center. I sure had fun when I was able to play there. See you next season! A very fun group!
Onions to anyone who waves a car through at a four-way stop! All that does is mess up others waiting their turn. If you get there after the person on your left, you do not get to go just because you are to the right. Figure it out!
