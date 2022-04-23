Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Anderson Nisson and Toyota for their integrity. For over seven years, I have always received not only reliable auto mechanic work, but a friendly and helpful attitude both on the phone and with every visit.
Orchids to Mark Johnson for a Hole-in-One drive on the 10th hole, par 3, east course, Lake Havasu Golf Club. The winds blew strong that day, but Mark prevailed. Rick, Roger and Bill received a free lunch, compliments of Mark for his ace drive. Thanks Mark!
Onions to the city for allowing so many short term rentals. These weekenders are party people and the residents are not happy about them. Are they taxed as commerical property? They should be. Additionally, they should be charged for every police call.
Onions to the hamburger place where the tomato slices are thicker and bigger then the meat patties and over cooked to boot. It used to be a good place to eat! Where’s the Beef?
Orchids to sisters in Christ who encouraged me while ill. Bev, Alice Ann, Lou Ann, Susan, Micki and the many others holding me in prayer and sending uplifting messages. I am recovering well and praising God for my many friends in this amazing city! A special orchid to Kathy who kept the refrigerator stocked with healthy stuff even as she worked to get moved into a new home!
Orchids to the people in the truck in front of my red car at Jack-in-the-Box. Thank you for the Jumbo Jack combo. It was delicious.
Orchids to my friend and neighbor Sharon. Gracious, caring and in tune with her surroundings. Her wit and sense of the obvious shines an added glow on her fantastic personality. Ranger Terry.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.