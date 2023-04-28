Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to O’Reilly Auto Parts. Awesome customer service and people. They helped me find the part I was searching for and didn’t hesitate to help me put it in my car free of charge. Customer service is important and these guys and gals know exactly what they are doing. Thank you!
Orchids to Havasu Regional Medical Center and their top notch surgery team. When I broke my wrist the surgery went well and the recovery team was awesome. Great professionals who work well together.
Orchids to the street crews! I couldn’t believe it. I popped out of Pima Drive onto Acoma right next to a street crew and they actually stopped what they were doing, knowing I couldn’t see to my right due to their equipment and they flagged me when it was safe to proceed. Amazing and considerate. Thanks!
Orchids to Dave and his crew at Oasis Floors. Dave saw to it the job was done correctly, competently and quickly. It just doesn’t get any better than that. Great job!
Orchids to Consign & Design Showplace. Every time I go in there I find the neatest stuff for my house. I just love it! There are also really nice people who work there.
Onions to the bank that wasn’t able to unlock my account online. Instead, I had to call an 877 number and hold on the line for 10 minutes. I still don’t understand why the tellers at the bank couldn’t do it.
Orchids to the Lake Havasu High School Performing Arts Center. I have never been disappointed by a show that they put on. They are a wonderful asset to our town.
Onions to having to say goodbye to all the wonderful friends who are just winter visitors. I wish they could stay year-round. I’ll miss my good friends terribly. Have a safe trip and see you all next year!
Orchids to my friend and neighbor Cindy who shared the best sourdough starter recipe in the world with me. I make my own sourdough bread now and it is so much better than what I bought in the store.
Orchids to Rebel BBQ. The people are really nice and I had the best pulled pork I think I’ve ever had. I highly recommend it. It’s a small, unassuming place but worthwhile going to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.