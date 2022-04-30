Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the medical records office of the Havasu Regional Medical Center. We needed a lengthy medical report for a physician’s appointment in two days. They came up with the report in one day. Thanks to the gracious lady who helped us, she is a credit to the hospital.
Orchids to Megan at Cornerstone Family Healthcare for identifying my issue and sending me to David at PRO Therapy who fixed my issue within in 30 minutes! Wonderful professionals!
Onions to the grocery store that has curb-side pick-up but quite a few items are restricted to purchases made in the store only. I’m shopping curb-side now at another store.
Orchids to the nice person who paid for my order at Taco Bell. What a nice surprise. I will pay it forward.
Orchids to Josh at London Bridge Plumbing for being so professional, timely, efficient and dependable. Thank you for always being so responsive every time! You are a rock star!
Onions to the chosen few at The Flying X Saloon on Friday night who were so busy jabbering among themselves that they missed a great band, Crosscutt. Get off your phones and listen for once. Its just rude, go outside next time.
Orchids to Desert Air Duct Cleaning! Kevin and Sandy were very professional and completed the job as promised. We were always skeptical about that specific job. We were wrong, there is quite a difference in the air flow and smell. Thank you both. J and J.
Onions to the young couple parking their White GMC extended cab pickup in the parking spot at Smith’s designated for Seniors only. Negative Karma!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
