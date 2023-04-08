Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the onion-giver about the rattlesnakes. Do you not know you live in a desert and rattlesnakes were here first? No one in their right mind would cage rattlesnakes and then release them to the wild!
Thank you for reading!
Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the onion-giver about the rattlesnakes. Do you not know you live in a desert and rattlesnakes were here first? No one in their right mind would cage rattlesnakes and then release them to the wild!
Orchids to our special neighbor who has spent over a decade trying to antagonize the quietest people on the block. The late great Paul Harvey used to cite “If I where the devil” and it’s as true today as it was when it was penned.
Thank you to Scott and crew from AARO HVAC for taking care of a difficult furnace repair. It was challenging but they persevered. The cost was more than reasonable. Great customer service.
Orchids to Candace and Rob at Mills Brothers. They are super great to work with and appreciate the exceptional customer service. Thank you.
Orchids to Mrs. Jennifer at the middle school for checking on my daughter at lunch. She‘s been having a hard time adjusting to the middle school and it is so nice to see that staff members are so caring. That means a lot to us parents!
Orchids to Jamie of Lowe’s customer service! Extremely helpful in every way as we purchased a new refrigerator. Onions to her co-worker who was rude and shouldn’t be allowed to interact with customers.
Orchards to Tim Brown Construction LLC Roofing and Aaron. He did an awesome job re-roofing my house. The job was done quickly, very neat, and clean, and at a fair price. I highly recommend him for your roofing needs.
Orchids to Dr. McGuire, veterinarian. He truly cares about his fur babies and the fur babies’ parents! A true professional and no upselling! Thank you, again, for being an awesome veterinarian and person!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
Editor: Another shooting and people wondering what to do! How to stop this horribl…
Editor: During 32 years as a homeowner here, neighboring houses have been both lon…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.