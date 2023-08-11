Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Diligent Tree Service! You are the only tree trimming and yard service that is dependable. You showed up when you said you would. You are a business man who stands by his word, rare in Havasu today. Great job.
Orchids to Deanna at Great Clips. I got one of the best haircuts I have had in a long time. I will definitely go back.
Orchids to Wade and Sandy from Wood Restorations. They do amazing work! The creatively is unbelievable and they have transformed my house from the early 2000’s look to today’s look at a fraction of the cost. They are so wonderful to work with also! I am so pleased and thrilled with all of their efforts. It definitely has paid off. Thank you, Wade and Sandy! You’re the best! LC
Orchids to Greg Novoa and his crew for sticking to my irrigation problem, diagnosing and repairing it in a timely manner.
Orchids to Brianna at Red Robin for being a great server while attending to a very loud screaming child. The child was so upsetting, I messed up and shorted your tip ! I’m so glad to see you again and that I had the chance to make up for the shortage. Keep up the good work. A very satisfied customer!
Onions to the planning of the Aug. 10 meeting relative to the widening of Bison Boulevard and the proposed Trinity project. Of course, it was standing room only as there were no more than a dozen chairs available for approximately one-hundred attendees. Poor planning and presentation.
Orchids to Jim Rosensweet, NJ Rose and Richard Davis for being such open-minded people who each has completed his/her own “journey to the human”! Amazing how minds function beautifully when open, along with unbiased, honest observations! Much respect! BDG
(2) comments
Regarding Bison/Trinity meeting: Agreed, the presentation was poor; however, the planning was intentional! Limited improper notification, no snow birds, room change, no chairs and limited answers due to no studies, all intentional! The city should disqualify this charade as being one of the required meetings!
Jim
Onions to confusion: A recent social media post stated Havasu Car’s “AND” Coffee is moving. 2 B CLEAR: the South Rotary Park 7 AM-1st. & 3rd. Sunday Car Show group is called: “HAVASU CAR’s “N” COFFEE” and we’re NOT moving!
Jim
