Another beautiful day in Havasu...

Orchids to Diligent Tree Service! You are the only tree trimming and yard service that is dependable. You showed up when you said you would. You are a business man who stands by his word, rare in Havasu today. Great job.

1
3
0
0
0

Tags

(2) comments

James Totcke

Regarding Bison/Trinity meeting: Agreed, the presentation was poor; however, the planning was intentional! Limited improper notification, no snow birds, room change, no chairs and limited answers due to no studies, all intentional! The city should disqualify this charade as being one of the required meetings!

Jim

Report Add Reply
James Totcke

Onions to confusion: A recent social media post stated Havasu Car’s “AND” Coffee is moving. 2 B CLEAR: the South Rotary Park 7 AM-1st. & 3rd. Sunday Car Show group is called: “HAVASU CAR’s “N” COFFEE” and we’re NOT moving!

Jim

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.