Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to all of the cars who speed out of the Safeway parking lot onto McCulloch Boulevard. You need to take the lane on the right. Quit crossing over into the left lane. The last guy who did that cut me off so hard I had to break suddenly to keep from hitting him.
Orchids to our many volunteers who dutifully go out each day and pick up trash to help beautify our city. God bless you!.
Onions to the weekenders! I’d rather have a snowbird over a California weekender any day of the week.
Onions to the local cable/internet company. You may have a new name with lots of new and improved services coming but you’re still the same company with the same cable reception, and the same customer service call center. All bad.
Orchids to the local customer service people who do their best to try and help but unfortunately have their hands tied to resolve issues.
Orchids to the cowbell chime ringing 24 hours a day. Reminds me of home in Kentucky when my brother and I would clean the milking pens and grazing areas of cow dung. I cherish those 40 years of fresh cow patties and urine filled air. Now, I hear the cow.
Orchids to Andrew at Albertsons. We always go to his checkout as not only is he quick but has a great sense of humor and puts a smile on our face, too!
Orchids to great neighbors! Thank you, Maxine, for stopping and helping me when I fell and could not get up. You are a great neighbor.
Onions to our post office for keeping my package sitting in their facility for three days then send it over to UPS.
