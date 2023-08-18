Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Samons Air Conditioning. A routine visit was pleasantly answered by a very professional and thorough employee. Edgar was prompt, professional and very detail oriented.
Thank you for reading!
Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Samons Air Conditioning. A routine visit was pleasantly answered by a very professional and thorough employee. Edgar was prompt, professional and very detail oriented.
Orchids to Dorothy at Lowe’s for her above and beyond great customer service. Lowe’s is lucky to have someone like you to show what it means to help a customer. Thank you, again. Linda
Onions to those complaining about new construction. We have plenty of well water. They are more than likely the ones charging sky high rent and asking six hundred thousand for a three bedroom two bath. Pure greed. Karma is coming.
Orchids to the Red Cross. They came out, free of charge, and installed six new smoke alarms the
last ten years. It is free, a service they offer. Call the Phoenix phone number to schedule one. They are absolutely life savers. Thanks, Dave and Ken.
Orchids to Bob’s Cabinets and More for their great service and advice. My kitchen drawers keep falling down because of flimsy brackets and bad design. I bought better brackets and they gave me extra wood blocks for a more secure mounting surface.
Onions to the hotel for continuing to fly a terribly shredded American flag, even after I requested they remove it or replace it.
Orchids to Jacob in the meat department at Safeway. He is always helpful and gives great suggestions on meat meal ideas.
Orchids to Mercury Air Condition Service for fixing my air conditioning unit. Special thanks to Lori and Paul. If you need anything done on your air conditioning unit, Mercury Air Conditioning Service is the place to go. They are honest, reliable and have fair pricing. Thanks, Mercury.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
Editor: Many of my friends voted for President Biden solely on his promise to unit…
You probably think the job of a reporter is to report news. How old-fashioned, cis…
In a world where every penny matters, consumers are already grappling with an arra…
(1) comment
Onions to “We have plenty of well water.”
What exactly is the basis or your assertion?
Additionally, please define your definition of “PLENTY” as it relates to LHC's long term water supply!
Jim
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.