Orchids to Jacky at the Verizon store next to Bashas’. She is friendly, efficient and an asset to the store. She was able to quickly put on an app that I had been trying to add to my phone.
Onions to blocking the entrance off of Swanson Avenue into the coffee establishment. Now, the only way to get to the coffee establishment is to make an illegal left turn off of Lake Havasu Avenue.
Orchids to Mrs. Schrieber, the high school band teacher. Watching her teach the students, the passion for what she does truly shows. “Where words leave off, music begins”. Heinrich Heine.
Orchids to Harold and his crew at Right Choice Movers. Excellent and prompt professional movers either local or long distance. We have used them for both. We wouldn’t use any other moving service! Linda and Mo.
Orchids to Garitee Landscapes and Bobcat Service, especially, Brian and all of his crews. Everyone was professional and did a super job. Highly recommend them. Jand M Bounty Lane.
Onions to the school with a hallway sign that reads “Comply with all requests, so we can be our best.” It is literally telling students not to question anything, even if it feels wrong. Is that what education is now? Comply means do not think for yourself.
Orchids to Brent with Parker Garage for doing a great job with our new garage doors. He helped us pick them out, came and put them both in by himself, and did a fantastic job. Thank you so much! We are very happy with them.
Onions to spending money trying to get a bus route running. We had the bus service back in the 1980s and spent big money building nice bus stops. Then the city went out and bought trolleys that didn’t work. This city needs to give up.
Let's teach our children to think for themselves and question authority. Yes comply with armed officers and remember your rights.
