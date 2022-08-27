Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Officer Draper! He came to our rescue and offered some sound advice. You are so appreciated. Thank you!
Orchids to Whiz Kid Computer Services. I wanted to say that I recommend them very, very highly. I have used them for my computer needs for years. They have reached a new and higher level than ever recently. It is a comfort to me to have them here in Lake Havasu City.
Orchids to Dr. E. A. Schneider at Huffman Chiropractic and staff for getting my back in order and suggesting a book on better heart healthy meals. Ken.
Orchids to Breakwater Grill and staff for excellent food and service when our Havasis lunch suddenly went from 25 to 45 people. You handled it with grace, dignity and professionalism. Thanks Sue and Noelle for taking such good care of us!
Onions to Arizona Department of Transportation for the terrible condition of I-40 westbound between Kingman and Yucca. This is the worst section of highway from Flagstaff to Barstow, California. We now have uncooked scrambled eggs in the RV refrigerator.
Onions to the person who took my blanket. Please return it, no questions asked!
Onions to people who knock on doors when people aren’t expecting you, especially when it’s dark. A woman alone in her house expecting someone else shouldn’t have to deal with this. It’s scary.
Onions to the big store employee who used the toilet and then walked out of the restroom without washing her hands. Forget being careful in the aftermath of a pandemic; that’s just plain unsanitary, disgusting, gross and nasty!
