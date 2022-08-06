Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to people with road rage. I was already changing lanes and you started speeding up. I couldn’t go back to the lane I was coming from. You chased me to a place where I met my police friends and followed me inside until you saw them. You knew you were wrong.
Onions to us for believing we have the other 2/3s of our water allocation stored and guaranteed in this drought!
Orchids to the “Shine On Floyd”, the tribute to Pink Floyd concert at the Lake Havasu High School Performing Arts Center. What an awesome show! So glad we went!
Orchids to Jennifer at Starbucks inside Smith’s. She is always so kind and makes the best drinks ever. Starbucks and Smith’s are very lucky to have such a courteous and wonderful employee.
Orchids to Ric Paterson at Nailed It Handyman Services for a superb install. It was a small job, but he nailed it at a very reasonable cost! Guess what - he measured the job and it was done in a couple of days! Thanks, Ric!
Onions to the person who keeps the American flag at half-staff. It is faded and torn and is an insult to your neighbors and the community.
Onions to the apartment complex that has had a water leak running in the parking lot for about six to eight weeks. We have a water shortage.
Orchids to Zachary at Home Depot for helping us get some chair cushions stored way up high. He was very pleasant and helpful, Thank you.
Orchids to Andrew Berglund for placing 5th overall in his category at the Adaptive Golf Tournament at Pinehurst Golf Course, North Carolina in July. Craig, the golf staff and Lake Havasu Golf Course membership are all very proud of you. P. Adams.
