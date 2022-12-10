Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the conversation overheard from our visitors from the Great White North slowing down our street traffic because you think it’s cute to drive in kilometers and delay the people who live and work here.
Thank you for reading!
Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the conversation overheard from our visitors from the Great White North slowing down our street traffic because you think it’s cute to drive in kilometers and delay the people who live and work here.
Onions to the popular restaurant here in town where I went for my birthday and ordered a drink on the rocks and was charged a dollar for the rocks! Are you kidding me?
Orchids to Lester and his Sewing Machine Service. He expertly repaired and tuned up my Janome sewing machine. My failure to have it routinely serviced caused it to malfunction. Not great when working on those Christmas sewing gifts.
Orchids to the new personal trainer at Planet Fitness for being so helpful with me learning the machines and getting me going with my workouts and fitness journey. Great job!
Orchids to Vanessa and the wait staff at our local Elk’s Club. They went above and beyond to make our car club’s annual Christmas party a smashing success! All the best to them!
Orchids to all of the staff at the Elks Lodge in Lake Havasu. They do an outstanding job! The new club manager brings lots of experience and has been doing an amazing job bringing it all together!
Orchids to Alivia. She is the best nurse I think I have ever run across. I found myself in the emergency room needing their services and found her to be so very kind, professional and compassionate. She put me at ease during some very anxious moments. Thank you, Alivia.
Orchids to Sami at Dr. Isaac’s office for all of your help. I appreciate your help and kindness.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
Today’s the first “Christmassy” day in Arizona! We told you a few weeks ago about …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.