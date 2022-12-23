Another beautiful Day in Havasu...
Orchids to the new Take 5 Oil Change on Acoma Boulevard. They were so professional, efficient and friendly. When I went to pay my bill they told me it was taken care of and Merry Christmas! Their generosity and kindness literally made me smile the whole day! Thank you.
Onions to the mom with stickers on the back that are inappropriate. You should be ashamed for coming to a church with that on your car.
Onions to the white Toyota Tacoma for speeding in and out of traffic on Acoma Boulevard. You almost hit my car and many others. Slow down you will hurt someone and/or yourself!
Orchids to the the kind gentleman in line at Havasu Warehouse Monday morning who asked to see what my purchase was, and paid for it. You just don’t know how that act of kindness warms the heart. I will continue to pay it forward. Thank you for reminding us what the Christmas season is for.
Orchids to TLC Pet Sitting, especially Nicole and Denise! We really appreciate you. You always come through for us and take excellent care of our furbabies! Never need to worry while we are on vacation. Paul and Lori.
Orchids to our mail carrier. This season is as busy as can be and you are working your tail off. You are appreciated.
Orchids to Lake Havasu Ballet for a fantastic rendition of the Nutcracker! Amazing choreography and direction, costumes and sets. A pure joy to be in the audience. Thank you!
Orchids to the termite guys from Havasu Pest Control. They come in and take care of your termites with precision and get the job done with the least amount of disruption possible to the customer. Thank you! You are the best.
