Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to complainers. I have lived in numerous states and have never lived in a state with so many cry babies as I have seen in this state. Look people, we have the privilege of electing anyone we choose. Let’s stop crying over the election and get to work.
Onions to our town for not having a salad bar to eat at. It would be nice
to have a buffet to eat at also.
Onions to the person who complains about getting their mail late. These men and women are working long hours to get your mail to you. If they deliver to you at 7 or 9 p.m. when does their day end? Think about that, complainers.
Onions to the local fast food place for having the worst drive-thru in Lake Havasu City. I was in line for 45 minutes and all I got was cold food. the whole experience just ruined the meaning of fast food.
Onions to me for having a doberman pinscher that’s very anxious and collided into my right knee inflicting great harm and pain, preventing me from pet grooming appointments. Great thanks to those who understood, and I’m sorry to those who didn’t. The time off was unavoidable. I’m sorry. Happy holidays!
Orchid to Cha-Bones Thanksgiving dinner give- away. It was great! I even got an extra one for my home-bound neighbor. She got two meals out of it and even had a tear in her eye upon giving it to her. Thanks again!
Onions to the onion-giver about the club closing for a private function. The club was well compensated for what is usually a slow day. Come to a meeting and complain in person and maybe you can run for office and show us how to run the club.
