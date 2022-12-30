Another beautiful Day in Havasu...
Orchids to the new restaurant on Swanson, the Rotary Kitchen and Bar. They have an excellent breakfast; you have to try it.
Onions to my neighbor who lets the hose run all hours during this drought. Please learn to conserve water before we run completely out.
Orchids to Jay who stopped to help me when I ran out of gas. Because of your considerable kindness, I was able to limp to the nearest gas station and fill up. Thank you! Side note, make your teenager fill up your tank when you let him or her borrow your car.
Orchids to all of the homeowners who decorated this year. Especially, all of the homes who entered their house on the Christmas Tree Lane map. It seems like that event gets better and better with each passing year. The entrants were truly amazing!
Orchids to all merrymakers who drink responsibly tonight. Please make sure you are sober when you get behind the wheel of your vehicle. We are all in this together. Happy New Year!
Orchids to both gift givers this year who decided to give me a gift certificate to my favorite spa. Now that’s how you start the New Year right!
Orchids to the Veterans Administration Clinic on Mesquite where staff always go out of their way to give the best possible care they can. Those nurses and caregivers work very hard to ensure our health and we are very grateful for their efforts and professionalism.
Orchids to our wonderful weather while most of the rest of the nation is drowning in killer snow storms. Arizona just keeps looking better and better!
Onions to the onion-giver about stopping for jay walkers. How about watching your speed down McCulloch Boulevard? A much better solution if you ask me.
