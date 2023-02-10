Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to everyone at All American Air and especially their technician, Sam. He did a spot- on diagnosis and even showed us a video from his phone on exactly what was wrong. He came out the day after they received the part and we couldn’t be happier. T&C on Oro Grande.
Onions to the young man who speeds down our road on the southside of town and that drives truck with a very loud dual exhaust pipes. Please be more respectful of your fellow neighbors, especially when we are trying to sleep!
Orchids to Havasu Auto Care for the excellent service. Destiny has great communication skills and their technicians take amazing care of our Audi.
Orchids to Annette at Arby’s for honoring a coupon we’d left at home. She didn’t know my hubby had just spent four stressful hours in the emergency room. She made our day!
Onions to the business owner who randomly charges accounts and then closes them. Watch your bank account and watch the amount.
Onions to those who seem to have a problem with freedom of speech. Giving Onions because you do not like the topic yet, complain about lodges, too! Why jump in with your brand of negativity? Just sayin’.
Orchids to The Dog House. They rock! They take such good care of Madi and Molly. They play ball with my “ball addict.” They text pictures of your pets there. I am grateful we have these folks! Thanks, you are a blessing.
Orchids to Josh at River Valley Windows. You did a great job installing the beautiful windows in my condo. Birthday Girl.
Orchids to Kelly at Anytime Fitness. You are truly a gem. I am thankful for all of the daily classes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.