Orchids to Cha-Bones for outstanding customer service and great food. We arrived a bit late for our reservation and you were able to accommodate us anyway at a great table. The food was awesome as always and the bartender got my favorite drink in one. Can’t wait to go back!
Onions to people who receive beauty services and say “I’m not tipping you, you make enough money”. We stay late for you, we work holidays for you with no paid vacations and no health insurance. You have no clue! Keep your comments to yourself!
Onions to winter visitors who do not cancel their medical appointments. Please show locals common courtesy because office workers notice. But we do appreciate you boosting our economy.
Orchids to Dr. Shamos and Siobhan at Havasu Dental Center. Dr. Shamos is the most caring and compassionate dentist in Lake Havasu City. Siobhan knew how nervous I was and checked with me throughout. Thank you, both. I really appreciate you. SD.
Orchids to Autoworks Auto shop on Acoma Boulevard. I had to purchase hand throttle pedals for my car due to my loss of feeling in my legs. The owners, James and April G, installed them for me at no charge! Autoworks deserves a bouquet of Orchids!
Orchids to Dr. O’ Brien and Sonia. I’ve been with them for years. They do good work and I enjoy their sense of humor.
Orchids to Havasu Auto Care for their quick replacement of my left hand turn signal that decided to go out the day before. I drove in to see if they could get me on the calendar sooner than the local dealership and I was in and out in 45 minutes. Thank you for always being there for me!
