Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to those who drive on local streets that are 25 miles an hour and you are pushing 40 miles per hour. Lots of kids riding scooters in the street and you don’t slow down. This is a shortcut street and the traffic is getting worse. Pay attention to the signs!
Onions to those who park in the drive lane of the street. The street is not wide enough for you to park there. You have a driveway, use it.
Onions to “Little Debbie” at the drag show. You were so fun and said you were a lady even though you stood six feet tall and weighed two hundred pounds. I trusted you, then found out you played defensive end for Tampa Bay Bucks.
Big orchids to Angela at Lock and Key Rescue! She came to my home to fix a broken lock on my garage door. I called late Friday afternoon, and she was here in a hour. Knowledgeable and excellent customer service! Thank you! Laramie Drive.
Orchids to fulltime residents. Please come north and bring your warm weather with you. Ah, if only we had control over the weather! Be kind. Make friends. Be grateful that you can choose where you live. You choose here. We choose both. Thankful for friends from around the United States, Canada and for freedom!
Onions to everyone who tosses their used plastic flossers everywhere.
Onions to grocery stores that have coupon sheets. You may think you are getting a deal, but the store just jacks up the price of the item so you are actually paying more. There has to be some oversight on price gouging the consumer or we are all doomed.
Orchids to Mills Brothers Sleep Center, Dylan in the showroom, and the two gentlemen who delivered my new bed. I love it, and you were all courteous and helpful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.