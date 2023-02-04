Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to our wonderful police department. I had such a good experience with them when lost my cell phone. Thank you for your time dedication and great customer service.
Onions to people posting onions about the dog park. We have beautiful dog parks in our city. Can’t we all just play nice and get along? Appreciate what we have and quit nit-picking.
Onions to the scammer who called me about my “lease” on my Mazda. I bought my Mazda eight years ago straight out with a check. It’s never been financed, so I have no idea how you got my number. Plus, you didn’t even sound like you work at a bank; you have a very unprofessional-sounding voice.
Orchids to Cha-Bones for outstanding customer service. We arrived quite late to our reservation to no fault of our own and you were able to accommodate us within a reasonable amount of time. You saved our evening! Thank you.
An orchid to Oasis Floors. Dave and his crew did an outstanding job installing my new carpet. The entire crew were fast and efficient.
Orchids to Havasu Pest Control. They did an outstanding job getting rid of my vermin. Both their treatment and clean up was done very well.
Orchids to everyone who participated and bought my wares at my yard salelast week. I hope you all are as happy with the items you bought as I was when I first acquired them.
Orchids to Arizona Coast Radiology. They were able to get me in almost right away. When I showed up for my appointment, they addressed me by name and were most caring and courteous. Great job!
Orchids to all of the great small businesses in this town. They all work very hard and aim high to please their customers.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
