Another beautiful Day in Havasu...
Orchids to all employees who go to work every day at our grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and wherever else we stop at daily. Thank you.
Onions to all of the Onion givers regarding restaurants and prices. I don’t read any of you giving Onions to grocery stores for increasing their prices. So all the restaurants and bars should lose money to keep their complaining customers happy? Grow up people.
Onions to the bank that left Lake Havasu City. You keep sending me information in the mail, to
join your company. Why would I want to join a company that pulls out of town with only a week’s notice? I want a bank that is in my town, not 100 miles away. I have called
them and asked them to take me off their mailing list, but I’m still getting mail from them. Another reason I’m glad I switched.
Onions to the lack of recycle containers in town. Where are the recycle containers at all the businesses? I only see them at homes but none at apartments, churches or other businesses either in town or out at the mall. Shouldn’t recycle containers be included at businesses since the businesses produce most of the recyclable material?
Onions to the heartless speeders who use Bombay Drive as their personal speedway. One of these heartless individuals ran over and killed my neighbor’s dog and left the scene with no regard! If anyone has any information on this incident, please contact the police as a report was filed!
Orchids to Richard and Jason from Fayette Air Conditioning. They fixed our motor blade and we were able to turn our heat back on in less than two hours. Thank you! J and P.
Orchids to Paradise Auto. You made my purchase of a new vehicle most enjoyable. I appreciate your patience.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
