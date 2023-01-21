Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to giving money for jobs instead of food, daycare and housing. The community needs those things to survive. The money is supposed to help people survive covid not businesses put it in the bank.
Thank you for reading!
Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to giving money for jobs instead of food, daycare and housing. The community needs those things to survive. The money is supposed to help people survive covid not businesses put it in the bank.
Orchids to Maggie for her holiday dinners, delivered! She is thoughtful and the dinners were delicious. We need more Maggies!
Onions to all of the complaints about the traffic signal at Jamaica Boulevard. The town is growing and safety protocols need to grow too. That intersection is a mess.
Onions to all of the complaints about the messy state of State Route 95. State Route 95 is a State Highway. State troopers are responsible for patrolling, and, yes, it’s a mess but, again, state property, unfortunately. However, there are programs called “Adopt a Highway” you can participate in to help.
Orchids to the very beautiful. Onions are edible and can make your eyes tear up. Choose your flowers and vegetables wisely, no one wants to be with onions all the time.
Onions to the center. Rude staff but a nice new camera in the lobby. No wonder the good team no longer works there. Sad, because people that need help aren’t getting it.
Onions to the Onion-givers about people not getting pedicures or trimming their trees. They may be having financial or personal issues. I am sure their trees or nails are not as ugly as the complainer’s hearts.
Orchids to the crew at fire station 5, on Friday the 13th. You all were so professional and efficient and made a very stressful time bearable. You put us at ease, right away. My husband is doing much better. Thank you to all of our first responders who have come to our rescue over the last 25 years. Piz and Jenni
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com.
Our desert and lake surroundings offer some of the best wildlife watching in Arizo…
Editor: I would like to take the time today greater than the space allotted for an…
When Leland Stanford became California’s governor in 1862, he needed a rowboat to …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.