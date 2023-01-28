Another beautiful Day in Havasu...
Onions to the Vice President for not addressing the border issues and drug labs in Tucson set up by drug cartels from Mexico, China and South America. I guess she was promoting green energy in Arizona to line her investor’s pockets. That will not help Arizona.
Orchids to Above All Flooring! They did a fabulous job on our floors at our new house. I love showing off my floors and I get tons of compliments. They are so friendly to work with and they do great work. Thank you!
Orchids to Car Toyz for resolving issues with the Sirius operating radio system in my vehicle. Anthony took the time to help me and even went out of his way to do so. Thanks to Anthony, everything is now operating perfectly again.
Onions to the all of the broken down RVs, make-shift camps, and vehicles we constantly see going to and from the freeway on State Route 95. I doubt these makeshift “camps” make the best impression on our visitors.
Orchids to the staff working the front desk at Planet Fitness. They are always so nice, polite, and friendly when scanning me and my girlfriend in. Sets a great tone to begin a workout.
Orchids to my Rose of 15 years. Rose has been my rock and my inspiration through life’s harrowing and wonderful situations. Here’s to another 25!
Onions to winter vistors who don’t require their guests to park in visitorparking! Residents don’t have a place to park. As I saw in a previous post, behave while in paradise.
Orchids to the man who paid for my groceries at Safeway. You must be somebody’s dad; who else would do such a kind and selfless thing for a young person away from home like me? Thank you, so much.
